'Steel Magnolias' opens Thursday at Coker University

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Coker Theatre will perform “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Watson Theater.

For the safety of its students, faculty and staff, Coker University has made the decision to switch to virtual audiences for all of its performances for the foreseeable future.

This play is set in Louisiana in the 1980s. It was written by Richard Hartling. It explores the relationships of several generations of Southern women, motherhood and loss.

For live streaming tickets, students will need to use a coupon code: C-CokerStudent. Faculty and staff will have to use the coupon code C-Faculty/Staff.