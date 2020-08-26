Stroke patient makes quick decision to seek help

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Time is critical in treating stroke patients, and Paul “David” Dyches was lucky on Aug. 7 when he didn’t ignore the warning signs. He rushed to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville after experiencing pain in his right arm and leg.

Dyches said he was only three or four miles from the hospital on a construction site when he experienced the symptoms.

“It was a normal Friday afternoon,” Dyches said. “I was at a construction site having a conversation. Nothing during the day warned me what was about to happen.”

He said he started to brush off the pain as heat-related cramps, but when his leg started to wobble, he decided he needed to react.

Dyches, a subcontractor from Patrick, said most of the crew had gone for the day. He and a few others were just hanging around talking. One of the men drove him to the hospital.

“It started with my right hand,” he said.

He said his fingers started to curl backward. His right leg went limp.

“I have had heart problems in the past,” Dyches said.