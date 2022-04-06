Strokes a leading cause of death in South Carolina

HARTSVILLE – The Rotary Club of Hartsville learned about strokes and how to prevent them during its March 30 meeting at Pam’s in Hartsville. A team from Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center spoke.

Carolina Pines is a Primary Stroke Center, a designation it earned in 2019. Carolina Pines partners with MUSC Tele-Health to bring immediate video interaction with a neurologist if an acute stroke is suspected.

Stroke is a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the United States. According to 2017 national data, South Carolina had the sixth highest stroke death rate in the nation and is part of the “Stroke Belt,” a group of Southeastern states with highs stroke death rates, said Ashley Johnson, nurse with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

Strokes were the fifth leading cause of death in South Carolina and Darlington County is in the bottom 2 percent in the state for stroke death rates.

A stroke is a brain attack that occurs when blood vessels in the brain, called arteries are blacked or burst.

The consequences of a stroke can be long-term disability and even death, Johnson said. Depending on which part of the brain is damaged, an individual’s ability to speak, see and move may become impaired.

She said there are two types of stroke – ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic stroke.

An ischemic stroke occurs when blood flow through an artery is blocked, which accounts for about 87 percent of all strokes. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when an artery ruptures, causing swelling, pressure and damage to the brain.

Some of the risk factors for a stroke are — high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, diabetes, heart disease, unhealthy diet and physical in activity.

Think “BEFAST” to remember signs you might be having a stroke –- balance loss, eyesight loss, facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficult, time to call 911.

Other signs and symptoms of stroke include: confusion, difficulty understanding, dizziness, loss of balance, numbness, severe headache, trouble speaking, trouble walking, vision changes and weakness.

The group also talked about cardiac arrest and demonstrated how to perform hands only CPR.

