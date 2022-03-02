Students not performing up to par, committee chair says

HARTSVILLE – Matthew Ferguson, executive director of The SC Education Oversight Committee, shared some statistics with child well-being stakeholders from throughout the state attending the first Child and Family Resource Foundation luncheon on Thursday at First Baptist Church in Hartsville.
He shared statistic from the South Carolina Academic Performance 2020-2021 summary.
He said only about 4 in 10 students in grades 3-8 in South Carolina met standards in math and English Language Arts (ELA) in 2021. He said nearly one third of students are scoring at the “Does Not Meet Level,” which means they are about two years below standard. He said fewer than 2-in-10 Black/African American students in grades 3-8 met standard in math in 2021.
He said math proficiency was more negatively impacted during COVID-19 than ELA proficiency.
He said COVID has negatively impacted college enrollment, but on average, 60 percent of South Carolina graduates enroll in college in the fall, immediately after high school. He said most of the students who enroll in college the fall after graduating from high school return the next year. He said only 32 percent of the South Carolina graduates complete their degree and there is a significant drop off from the second year to the third and fourth year of college.
“Something happens,” he said.
Ferguson said they don’t finish. He said for some it is a lack of scholarships funding after the second year. For some in the two-year program it might be they are offered a job before they finish.
He also spoke about the SC Education Data Dashboard findings about 4K students and how they perform.
He said they don’t have enough teaches to accommodate all the 4-day, 4K students that are eligible to attend.
Ferguson said, “We need to focus on kids. What we are doing is not working.”
The Rev. Greg Boyd, pastor at First Baptist, said Redfearn has a vision and that is what motivates him.
“I want you to catch her vision,” he told the participants.
After hearing the data, one attendee said, “We need to do better.”
Also speaking on child welfare were Tracy Redfearn, founder and director of Child and Family Resource Founder, a Licensed Psycho-Educational Specialist, nationally certified school psychologist, and certified child and adolescent trauma provider; and Dr. Alison Evans, chair of the SC Department of Mental Health.
Evans said they have tried to get mental health workers in the school because it is easier to treat them there. She said funding is just not there, and they don’t have the workers needed to be counseled in schools.
“The purpose of our meeting was for stakeholders to learn about the current needs and how we can work together in greater ways to help prevent child abuse and neglect,” Redfearn said.
Redfearn said their services help ”develop positive outcomes in children and their families using awareness of social-emotional skill development, parent education and school preventative measures, in addition to addressing social-emotional problems that currently exist within families.”
She handed out the 2020 South Carolina Child Well-Being Data Profile for Darlington County, provided by Children’s Trust of South Carolina.
Children’s Trust of South Carolina said the profiles for each county in South Carolina provide a snapshot into the status of children and families in South Carolina. Darlington County ranks 28th out of 46 counties. Florence ranks 26th, Chesterfield, 30th and Lee County, 42nd.
“When children thrive, they meet education milestones, live in economically stable homes and in supportive communities, and they are more likely to grow in to productive, contributing members of our state,” the information stated.
For additional information visit: www.datacenter.kidscount.org/data#SC
About 40 individuals attended from school, church and service organizations that focus on children.