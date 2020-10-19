Teacher of the Year Dinner will be held next week

FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation will hold a Teacher of the Year Dinner next week.

The dinner will be live streamed at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 27 from Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center.

A link to tune in will be posted on the Florence One Schools district website at F1S.org and on the F1S and The School Foundation Facebook pages.

The teacher of the year, principal of the year and assistant principal of the year will be announced by Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley at the dinner.

Earlier this month, the Florence One Schools district named four Honor Roll Teachers for 2020-21, and from that group will come its teacher of the year.

The four contenders:

• Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary School.

• Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle School.

• Lisa Raison, West Florence High School.

• Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle School.

Virtual sponsorship opportunities are available for 4100, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000.