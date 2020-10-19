Teacher of the Year Dinner will be held next week

FLORENCE, S.C. – The School Foundation will hold a Teacher of the Year Dinner next week.
The dinner will be live streamed at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 27 from Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center.
A link to tune in will be posted on the Florence One Schools district website at F1S.org and on the F1S and The School Foundation Facebook pages.
The teacher of the year, principal of the year and assistant principal of the year will be announced by Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley at the dinner.
Earlier this month, the Florence One Schools district named four Honor Roll Teachers for 2020-21, and from that group will come its teacher of the year.
The four contenders:
• Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary School.
• Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle School.
• Lisa Raison, West Florence High School.
• Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle School.
Virtual sponsorship opportunities are available for 4100, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000.
Payment options are The School Foundation, 320 E. Cheves St., Suite 175, Florence, SC 29501, or online at TheSchoolFoundation.org, by email to dhyler@theschoolfoundation.org or by phone at 843-260-8692.
Money that is raised will go toward providing grants for F1S educators.
Since 2006, The School Foundation has awarded $1,714,444.30 in grants.
Each school teacher of the year competing for the title of Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year recently completed an application packet containing information relevant to the teaching profession.
The Florence One Teacher of the Year's name will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, and he or she will then vie for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year, having until January 2021 to complete the South Carolina Department of Education's application packet.
Florence One’s school teachers of the year:
• Tracie Hobbs, Beck Child Development Center.
• Suzette New, Briggs Elementary.
• Charly Pryor, Carver Elementary.
• Nadia Bull, Delmae Elementary.
• Kacey Branch, Dewey L. Carter Elementary.
• Crystal Horton, Greenwood Elementary.
• Ann Ham, Lester Elementary.
• Kimberly Rezzuti, Lucy T. Davis Elementary.
• Zac Calcutt, McLaurin Elementary.
• Shelly Flud, John W. Moore Middle.
• Harry Williams, North Vista Elementary.
• Marianne Gaskins, Royall Elementary.
• Jacob Gilliard, Savannah Grove Elementary.
• Cera Colvin, Timrod Elementary.
• Latoya Sims, Wallace-Gregg Elementary.
• Alison Haselden, Woods Road Child Development Center.
• Lynn Howard, Sneed Middle.
• Frankie Sullivan, Southside Middle.
• Shadaris Bradley, Williams Middle.
• Lonner Lee, Rush Academy.
• Edwin Barnhill, Florence Career Center.
• Henry Cabansag, South Florence High.
• Lisa Raison, West Florence High.
• Renia Paul Patterson, Wilson High.
