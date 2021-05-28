Thanks and good bye: 20 graduate from Emmanuel Christian School

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Before they said goodbye Friday evening, the Emmanuel Christian School class of 2021 wanted to say thank you.

Lower School Principal Heather Atkinson told those attending the graduation ceremony held Friday evening in the worship center of Emmanuel Baptist Church that the 2021 class even the members who had not attended the lower school went to each teacher in the lower school and said thank you Friday morning.

Atkinson called the class more special than the typical class as a result of their gesture Friday morning.

The class continued to say thank you during the ceremony. The senior class officers presented Upper School Principal Dale Ankers and his wife, Angela, with gifts and, as is tradition, each of the 20 graduates presented their parents with gifts during the rose ceremony.

Nicholas Jordan was the class valedictorian.

His address focused on the importance of building and maintaining relationships.

“Throughout our lives, we have met and will meet family, friends, classmates, teachers, coworkers and others,” Jordan said. “And for all of them, we’ll have the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships.”