The Blind Pig celebrates opening in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – The Blind Pig in Hartsville celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The pub is located in the former Bizzell’s on Carolina Avenue. The establishment has been open for about eight weeks.

The name Blind Pig refers to speakeasy bars that came into prominence during the Prohibition era, said owners Lisa Stewart of Darlington and Tina Moses of Hartsville. They said that the term referred to the police turning a blind eye to these illegal establishments.

Stewart said she has been in the restaurant business for about 25 years. She has managed an Irish-style pub in Florence and in Jacksonville, Florida, for about 12 years. This is all new for Moses.

“Hartsville had a need,” Moses said. “My husband, Dan, always wanted to get in the business.”

The owners said business has been fantastic so far, and they are excited to be able to serve a need in downtown Hartsville.

“We cater to all ages,” said Stewart.

Dan Moses said the community has welcomed and embraced their ideas for Hartsville. He said they have also been blessed with a hard-working team.

They have a staff of about 40.