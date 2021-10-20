The Blind Pig celebrates opening in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – The Blind Pig in Hartsville celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The pub is located in the former Bizzell’s on Carolina Avenue. The establishment has been open for about eight weeks.
The name Blind Pig refers to speakeasy bars that came into prominence during the Prohibition era, said owners Lisa Stewart of Darlington and Tina Moses of Hartsville. They said that the term referred to the police turning a blind eye to these illegal establishments.
Stewart said she has been in the restaurant business for about 25 years. She has managed an Irish-style pub in Florence and in Jacksonville, Florida, for about 12 years. This is all new for Moses.
“Hartsville had a need,” Moses said. “My husband, Dan, always wanted to get in the business.”
The owners said business has been fantastic so far, and they are excited to be able to serve a need in downtown Hartsville.
“We cater to all ages,” said Stewart.
Dan Moses said the community has welcomed and embraced their ideas for Hartsville. He said they have also been blessed with a hard-working team.
They have a staff of about 40.
He said The Blind Pig is a family oriented, casual place where customers can relax and enjoy their time out. He said he likes that people strike up conversations between tables.
The Blind Pig is open seven days a week and offers a pub-style menu of burgers, steaks, appetizers and other foods.
They offer entertainment, brunch on Sundays, indoor and outdoor eating and offer specials almost every day. There is a drive-thru window.
The bar area has been completely revamped. There is a separate section for more private parties in the dining area.
The co-owners said Main Street and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce have been very supportive and helped them with all of their needs in getting opened.
Dan said he likes how they support the businesses downtown and help promote them.
“It has been a homerun for us. They have gone above and beyond,” he said.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.