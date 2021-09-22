The Byerly Foundation donated $900,000 in grants this fiscal year

The first payment of $100,000 on a three-year grant to start a nursing program at Coker University was paid during this time frame.

Cypress Adventures received a grant of $100,000 to assist with operations, and this was the second payment of a multi-year grant approved for Cypress Adventures.

The Main Street organization of the City of Hartsville had a grant of $10,000 that was to help businesses with signage and façade work and this grant helped support numerous projects in 2019-2020.

One of the grants that no one had envisioned prior to the beginning of the pandemic was to help distribute masks across the greater Hartsville area, Puffer said. The Byerly Foundation provided a grant to the city of Hartsville for $10,000 to help purchase masks. Several other organizations also worked to help fund this program.

The Darlington County Schools had to reorganize how they would deliver education to students during these pandemic times, and the Hartsville YMCA was awarded a grant of $10,000 to set up e-learning centers at the Y for those children part of their day-care operations.

The Hartsville Interfaith Ministries program to help families in financial emergencies was awarded $18,000 to help cover some of the dips in fund raising during the uncertainty of the pandemic.