The Child and Family Resource Center celebrates new office space

HARTSVILLE—Tracy Redfearn, founder and executive director of The Child and Family Resource Center and Foundation, celebrated Thursday alongside family, friends and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ribbon cutting and open house was in celebration of their new office space provided by First Baptist Church in Hartsville.

Child and Family Resource is now located at 122 E. Home Ave. in Hartsville.

Child and Family Resource has served the Hartsville community for nine years of with mental health and educational services to children and their families.

Redfearn began her work as a counselor in Darlington County Schools in the late 90’s, working in the teen mom program under the direction of Brenda Ayers. During that time Redfearn said she continued her studies going into school psychology.