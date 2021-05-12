The Child and Family Resource Center celebrates new office space

HARTSVILLE—Tracy Redfearn, founder and executive director of The Child and Family Resource Center and Foundation, celebrated Thursday alongside family, friends and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The ribbon cutting and open house was in celebration of their new office space provided by First Baptist Church in Hartsville.
Child and Family Resource is now located at 122 E. Home Ave. in Hartsville.
Child and Family Resource has served the Hartsville community for nine years of with mental health and educational services to children and their families.
Redfearn began her work as a counselor in Darlington County Schools in the late 90’s, working in the teen mom program under the direction of Brenda Ayers. During that time Redfearn said she continued her studies going into school psychology.
“During my years as a school psychologist, I quickly came to learn that mental health affects learning in ways that many do not understand,” she said. “Listening to the nudging in my heart to serve my community, I left Sumter County schools and opened private practice here in Hartsville in May of 2012, creating Child and Family Resource Center. During intakes with many families at Child and Family Resource Center, I came to know how traumatic events and grief shape a child’s ability to focus, learn and achieve. Many families cannot afford mental health, educational advocacy and support services for their children, which led in 2014 the foundation at Child and Family Resource, along with our annual camp, All Seasons Healing Heart Camp.”
All Seasons Healing Heart Camp is a day when children and their parents/caregivers can come together and find that they are not alone in their journey of loss and pain in their hearts, she said.
“Child and Family Resource offers continued follow up services for these families as they seek healing of their hearts,” Redfearn said. “The very best part of my work is laying down at night knowing that I did the right thing for a child and their families no matter how difficult their cases might seem to others. We are nine years old this week, and First Baptist Church has recently partnered in our work to provide mental health and educational services (advocacy and after school tutoring services).”
They are a BabyNet provider in state and complete psychological evaluations, identifying children with special needs and disabilities.
“Ultimately, we give a voice, in a safe space for the stories of the children and families who need it the most,” Redfearn said.
Their office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and they are accepting new clients.