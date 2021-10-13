The Sonoco Foundation presents check to United Way

HARTSVILLE, S.C. –The Sonoco Foundation has honored United Way of Hartsville with a gift of $86,382.

United Way is extremely grateful for Sonoco’s continued support, said Joann DeLong, executive director of United Way of Hartsville.

“We would not be able to fund many of our Community Partner programs if it were not for Sonoco’s generosity,” she said.

“United Way of Hartsville supports many programs in our community, including Meals-on-Wheels, Utility and Rent Assistance, two after school programs and free or reduced medical care, just to name a few.

“Sonoco also helps us to support our own initiatives such as our Operation Sweet Dreams bed program, Fire Victim Assistance Program and the Coats4Kids program plus several others,” she said.