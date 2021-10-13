 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Sonoco Foundation presents check to United Way
0 Comments

The Sonoco Foundation presents check to United Way

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Sonoco Foundation presents check to United Way

Roger Schrum (from left), Sonoco VP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, presents a check from Sonoco for $86,382 to Joann DeLong, United Way of Hartsville executive director, and Roger Buckley, Sonoco Tax Director and United Way of Hartsville board chairman.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HARTSVILLE, S.C. –The Sonoco Foundation has honored United Way of Hartsville with a gift of $86,382.

United Way is extremely grateful for Sonoco’s continued support, said Joann DeLong, executive director of United Way of Hartsville.

“We would not be able to fund many of our Community Partner programs if it were not for Sonoco’s generosity,” she said.

“United Way of Hartsville supports many programs in our community, including Meals-on-Wheels, Utility and Rent Assistance, two after school programs and free or reduced medical care, just to name a few.

“Sonoco also helps us to support our own initiatives such as our Operation Sweet Dreams bed program, Fire Victim Assistance Program and the Coats4Kids program plus several others,” she said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Top Darlington County teachers named for October

DARLINGTON, S.C. –The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced the Teacher Feature winners for October. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

GET YOUR MAMMO: It's an hour that could save your life
News

GET YOUR MAMMO: It's an hour that could save your life

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, behind only skin cancers. In fact, the ACS says there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Acai Express opens in Hartsville
News

Acai Express opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – Acai Express has joined the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and celebrated last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert