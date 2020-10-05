 Skip to main content
The Sweet Shoppe opens on College Avenue
The Sweet Shoppe on East College Avenue in Hartsville opened last week with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. Owner Sonya Teal and her husband, Brad, cut the ribbon as their children, along with members of the community watch.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Sweet Shoppe on College Avenue in Hartsville held its ribbon cutting on Thursday to announce its opening.

The Sweet Shoppe features Blue Bell products, milk shakes, root beer floats, hand-dipped bananas, cotton candy, candy apples, gourmet ice cream sandwiches, an assortment of candies, Sweet Leigh’s Cakes in a Jar and other treats. It offers sugar-free and gluten-free items.

For lunch or dinner, The Sweet Shoppe has homemade barbecue, big boy Nathan hot dogs, chicken salad and pimento cheese croissants and "the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich."

Enjoy these old-time favorites while listening to “oldies” on the jukebox. The décor is lively and nostalgic, reminiscent of a soda shop.

Outdoor dining and to-go orders are also available.

Owner Sonya Teal is a native of Hartsville. She formerly owned Tommi Mack children’s clothing boutique. She said she prayed while doing yard work while she was shut down and at home. She said the Lord showed her what to do. Ten days later, she closed Tommi Mack for good and started construction on her new business.

Teal said business has been wonderful so far. She said the love and support shown for her has been so refreshing. She said people are seeing her vision.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 to 8 p.m.

The Sweet Shoppe is at 108 E. College Ave.

