Thompson named district’s Teacher of the Year in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Elizabeth Thompson, an English teacher at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, will represent the Darlington County School District as its Teacher of the Year for 2020-21.
Superintendent Tim Newman made the announcement during the district’s annual convocation last week. The district held its convocation digitally this year and streamed the announcement to employees across the county.
Thompson is English Department chair at Mayo High and teaches English and Literature there. Her selection as District Teacher of the Year comes after a thorough and intensive judging process that included an extensive application and a panel interview.
“Mrs. Thompson brings a fierce dedication for her students every day,” Newman said. “She embraces the challenges of emerging technologies and approaches, and she cares for the success of each of her students. We are proud to have her represent the Darlington County School District, and I congratulate her selection as District Teacher of the Year.”
Thompson has taught at Mayo High since 2002, and she taught English and Social Studies at Lamar High School for three years in two previous stints. She has 25 years of teaching experience.
She is national board certified in English Language Arts/Adolescence and Young Adulthood, and she holds a Master of Arts in Secondary English Education from Converse College. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Converse. Thompson is certified in Advanced Placement for English Language and Composition, English Literature and U.S. History.
“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the 2020-2021 DCSD District Teacher of the Year,” Thompson said. “Many teachers and colleagues who are my role models are former school or district teachers of the year, so I definitely have some big shoes to fill. I am looking forward to working with Dr. Newman, the district personnel, the Darlington County Board of Education and, of course, our talented, dedicated Teacher Forum. It's going to be a great year!”
Judges included former Teachers of the Year and district administrators. They selected Thompson from five finalists. The four remaining finalists will serve as the district’s 2020-21 Honor Roll Teachers of the Year:
• Jennifer Cooper, Darlington High School.
• Jeffery Tadlock, Hartsville Middle School.
• Michelle Turner, North Hartsville Elementary School.
• Colleen Sullivan, West Hartsville Elementary School/Bay Road Elementary.
Judges selected the five finalists from the pool of 2020-21 School Teachers of the Year. These peer-selected teachers will serve on the district’s Teacher Forum and Leadership Council, acting as teacher leaders and advisers for the district.
All 23 School Teachers of the Year are:
• Nateka Cole, Brockington Elementary Magnet School.
• Jhemar Sabido, Brunson-Dargan Elementary School/J.L. Cain Elementary.
• Kendal Edwards, Cain Elementary School/J.L. Cain Elementary.
• Mary Lesley, Carolina Elementary School.
• Latrica Jackson, Darlington County Institute of Technology.
• Susan Tomlinson, Darlington County Intervention School.
• Jennifer Cooper, Darlington High School.
• Jennifer Middaugh, Darlington Middle School.
• Jennifer McGraw, Hartsville High School.
• Jeffery Tadlock, Hartsville Middle School.
• Pam Braddock, Lamar Elementary School/Lamar-Spaulding Elementary.
• Joshua Pierce, Lamar High School.
• Elizabeth Thompson, Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology.
• Michelle Turner, North Hartsville Elementary School.
• Lacy Jackson, Pate Elementary School.
• Desiray Rushing, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School.
• Beth Hall Caulder, Southside Early Childhood Center.
• Dee Driggers, Spaulding Elementary School/Lamar-Spaulding Elementary.
• McKenzie Pierce, Spaulding Middle School.
• Jason Earle, St. John’s Elementary School.
• Kathryn Charleston, Thornwell School for the Arts.
• Ashlynne Charlton, Washington Street Elementary School/Bay Road Elementary.
• Colleen Sullivan, West Hartsville Elementary School/Bay Road Elementary.
