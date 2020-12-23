Three Hartsville High teachers receive funds from SONIC's Limeades for Learning

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Three Hartsville High school teachers – Brandie Hewitt Berghorn, Brian Feus and Carlisle Koonts – received a portion of SONIC’s $1.3 million donations for learning supplies.

One of them garnered the most votes by SONIC fans, resulting in funds for physical and virtual classroom supplies through the chain’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.

“For the 12th year in a row and during an especially urgent time of need, SONIC Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign,” stated a release from the company. “In partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose and with the help of SONIC fans, three teachers in Hartsville, South Carolina, were among the community heroes up-voted to receive a combined $2,865 for essential materials to create an engaging learning environment in both physical and virtual classrooms.”