Three Hartsville High teachers receive funds from SONIC's Limeades for Learning

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Three Hartsville High school teachers – Brandie Hewitt Berghorn, Brian Feus and Carlisle Koonts – received a portion of SONIC’s $1.3 million donations for learning supplies.
One of them garnered the most votes by SONIC fans, resulting in funds for physical and virtual classroom supplies through the chain’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.
“For the 12th year in a row and during an especially urgent time of need, SONIC Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign,” stated a release from the company. “In partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose and with the help of SONIC fans, three teachers in Hartsville, South Carolina, were among the community heroes up-voted to receive a combined $2,865 for essential materials to create an engaging learning environment in both physical and virtual classrooms.”
"Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers' wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning."
From Sept. 28 through Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at LimeadesforLearning.com, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding, totaling $1.3 million at the close of the campaign.
Brandie Hewitt Berghorn earned funding for the project "One Hit at a Time Socially," "Paddle It Out” and "Paddle It Out Part 2".
Brian Feus earned funding for his project "Socially Distant Ping Pong" and Carlisle Koonts earned funding for "Ping Pong PE."
To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, including those in Hartsville, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
Since 2009, SONIC has donated $17.9 million, supported more than 26,500 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 5.6 million students in partnership with DonorsChoose.
SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspiredBrands.com.