Three new coronavirus deaths reported in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence County reported only four new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, but it accounted for three of the 16 new confirmed deaths in South Carolina.
The two middle-aged people and one elderly person who died in Florence County were the only people who died in the Pee Dee.
Of the 343 new confirmed cases and 270 probable cases reported in the state, only 12 cases and nine probable cases were reported in the Pee Dee.
Marion County joined Florence County with four confirmed cases. Darlington and Dillon counties each reported two. Marlboro and Williamsburg counties reported no confirmed cases but two probable cases each.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 459,772 confirmed cases, 82,431 probable cases, 7,969
confirmed deaths and 1,058 is probable deaths.
Of the 11,407 tests that were conducted Saturday, 4.0% were positive. As of Saturday, 6,538,599 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,293 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,105 are occupied (71.77%). Of those, 535 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.6%).
Of the 1,762 ICU beds in the state, 1,164 are occupied (66.06%). Of those, 130 (24.3%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,955 ventilators in the state, 438 are in use (22.4%) and 62 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.59%).
To date, 2,364,080 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,682,982 doses have been administered (71.2%).
Of the 1,237,080 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 84% have been administered. That breaks down to 643,285 first doses and 394,593 second doses.
Of the 1,055,100 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 58% have been administered. That breaks down to 442,715 first doses and 168,230 second doses.
Of the 71,900 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 33,521 have been administered (47%).
According to DHEC, 676,265 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.