Three new coronavirus deaths reported in Florence County

Of the 1,955 ventilators in the state, 438 are in use (22.4%) and 62 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.59%).

To date, 2,364,080 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,682,982 doses have been administered (71.2%).

Of the 1,237,080 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 84% have been administered. That breaks down to 643,285 first doses and 394,593 second doses.

Of the 1,055,100 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 58% have been administered. That breaks down to 442,715 first doses and 168,230 second doses.

Of the 71,900 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 33,521 have been administered (47%).

According to DHEC, 676,265 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.