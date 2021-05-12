 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-night outdoor revival begins tonight
0 comments

Three-night outdoor revival begins tonight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE—The Greater Hartsville Ministerial Alliance is bringing the community together for a three-night outdoor revival starting tonight.

The Coming Back to Life event welcomes Pastor Anthony Caldwell of Centenary Kingsville United Methodist Churches as tonight’s speaker.

Thursday the speaker will be Pastor Jimmy Beck of One Church in Hartsville, and Friday the speaker will be Pastor Christopher Morgan of Christ Cathedral Ministries.

The services will begin at 6 p.m. each night at Butler Heritage Foundation Community Park, 1103 South Sixth St. in Hartsville.

Bring your Bibles, lawn chairs and a friend. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Pastor Christopher Morgan at 843-287-2142 or Bishop Christopher Robinson at 843-472-9562.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert