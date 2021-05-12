Three-night outdoor revival begins tonight

HARTSVILLE—The Greater Hartsville Ministerial Alliance is bringing the community together for a three-night outdoor revival starting tonight.

The Coming Back to Life event welcomes Pastor Anthony Caldwell of Centenary Kingsville United Methodist Churches as tonight’s speaker.

Thursday the speaker will be Pastor Jimmy Beck of One Church in Hartsville, and Friday the speaker will be Pastor Christopher Morgan of Christ Cathedral Ministries.

The services will begin at 6 p.m. each night at Butler Heritage Foundation Community Park, 1103 South Sixth St. in Hartsville.

Bring your Bibles, lawn chairs and a friend. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Pastor Christopher Morgan at 843-287-2142 or Bishop Christopher Robinson at 843-472-9562.