Tim Newman to address Darlington League of Women Voters
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The League of Women Voters of Darlington County will get to learn about the county's school system in January. 

Tim Newman, the superintendent of Darlington County Schools, will address the group at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 via the Darlington County league's Facebook page. 

Newman was hired in 2018. He previously served as the superintendent of Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4.

Newman also has served as an  assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations, interim chief financial officer, executive director of operational services and accountability, information and technology services in the Pickens County School District, assistant principal, business teacher, technology coordinator and athletic director.

Tim Newman

Tim Newman has served as the superintendent of the Darlington County School District since 2018.

 Contributed Photo
