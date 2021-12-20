Tips from the ATC: Inversion Ankle Sprains

When we look at the ankle we have a lot of bones, muscles and ligaments that help articulate movement. On the lateral side, otherwise known as the outside of our ankle, we have an injury that is very common.
Eighty-five percent of ankle sprains are lateral ankle sprains.
There are three ligaments that are involved when we damage the outside of our ankle. These ligaments are anterior talofibular ligament, calcaneofibular ligament, and the posterior talofibular ligament.
Knowing where these ligaments are will help with describing how we injure them. To cause damage to these ligaments we need to put a stress on them past what they can take.
The mechanisms of injury can vary to two major motions. The excessive force of foot going into plantarflexion, better known as a gas pedal motion. The other type is a forced ankle inversion. This is like landing on the outside of your foot and being pushed past what the ligament is able to handle.
There are three different degrees of sprains that can occur to ligaments. The first type of sprain is a grade one and involves mostly the anterior talofibular ligament. There is no visual tears to the ligament, Although there is not visual tearing there will be slight swelling and some tenderness to touch along the ligament. There is no instability of the ligament.
The grade two ligament sprain is a bit different from the grade one.
While the anterior talofibular ligament is affected, it is a bigger tear that causes more swelling and a bigger area of pain. We also have an aspect of the joint capsule affected. With this grade the person affected by the injury will have difficulty and pain walking. A person with this injury should be placed in a boot for a week to avoid any excessive motion or pain.
Grade three sprains of the ankle are a complete tear of the anterior talofibular ligament.
During the complete tear there will be pain and a lot of swelling over a big area of the lateral ankle. The calcaneofibular ligament is also affected and ranges anywhere from tiny tears, to a complete tear. The person with this injury will be in a boot, and on crutches. The non-weight bearing can take a while to completely heal, but light range of motion exercises within the pain free range of motion and icing with compression will help right away.
Treatment of these injuries are RICE -- rest, ice, compress, and elevate.
Depending on the degree, immobilization might be needed.
After 48-72 hours the healing process starts and those with this injury should begin rehab that is not painful.