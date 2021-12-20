Tips from the ATC: Inversion Ankle Sprains

When we look at the ankle we have a lot of bones, muscles and ligaments that help articulate movement. On the lateral side, otherwise known as the outside of our ankle, we have an injury that is very common.

Eighty-five percent of ankle sprains are lateral ankle sprains.

There are three ligaments that are involved when we damage the outside of our ankle. These ligaments are anterior talofibular ligament, calcaneofibular ligament, and the posterior talofibular ligament.

Knowing where these ligaments are will help with describing how we injure them. To cause damage to these ligaments we need to put a stress on them past what they can take.

The mechanisms of injury can vary to two major motions. The excessive force of foot going into plantarflexion, better known as a gas pedal motion. The other type is a forced ankle inversion. This is like landing on the outside of your foot and being pushed past what the ligament is able to handle.