TIPS FROM THE ATHLETIC TRAINER: Going deep into the shoulder: labral tears

A tear to the labrum is sometimes referred to as a SLAP tear. This is a Superior Labral tear from Anterior to Posterior. Usually, this type of tear starts at the bicep tendon attachment and moves posterior. Many overhead athletes may have this type of tear. The other tear is Bankart tear, which occurs in the bottom portion of the labrum. Usually, this type of tear happens with a shoulder dislocation and can cause instability of the shoulder.

We will focus more on the SLAP tear today. Common among over head athletes a SLAP tear is sometimes difficult to identify. Initial symptoms can be dull or aching pain. In a thrower it is sometimes difficult to determine if it is just pain or discomfort from throwing or pain from an injury. Other symptoms could include popping or clicking in the shoulder with movement, Pain in the front of the shoulder, reduction of motion due to pain, and difficulty doing activities due to pain.

If you have these symptoms a referral to an orthopedist is usually needed and an MRI for diagnosis of the injury most likely will be done. If you are diagnosed with a SLAP tear what’s next? Depending on the size of the tear, the answer is usually some rehabilitation, or if a large tear is seen surgery.