TIPS FROM THE ATHLETIC TRAINER: Medial cruciate ligament injuries not just for athletes

There are three different grades of a sprain.

A Grade 1 sprain is a slight pull of the ligament past its end point. This will feel almost as though you were stretching and went too far. You can tell a grade 1 by tenderness to the touch, slight swelling and stiffness of the joint going into motion. Since the ligament is still intact there is no instability of the medial aspect of the knee. When looking at how long it takes to heal, it varies from roughly a few days to a week and a half.

With a Grade 2 sprain there is moderate pain that occurs at the ligament, with swelling, and ecchymosis (bruising) at or around the ligament. Movement is not only stiff, but it is painful. With a Grade 2 MCL sprain, walking would be difficult to perform. It takes the healing process anywhere from 2-4 weeks to heal during this degree of injury.

Grade 3 sprains are a complete tear of the ligament due to enormous force in a certain direction. There is excessive swelling and bruising around and at the ligament. With a Grade 3 sprain there will be permanent instability. Meaning there is laxity in the ligament. There is no need for surgery with a grade 3 ligament sprain, but the recovery process can be lengthy at 6-8 weeks.

After the mechanism of injury, there are five signs that will show heat, redness, swelling, pain and loss of function.