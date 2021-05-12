TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Heat illness

It is almost that time of year again; summer is right around the corner. That means hot, sunny and humid days. Often all at the same time.
We are already starting to see temperatures in the mid 80s, and it is only going to get hotter. For those of you outdoorsy types and exercise junkies, this one is for you. Today we will be going over different levels of exertional heat illness.
To start off, we will touch on heat cramps, which while not technically associated with heat illness can often be an indicator that someone is approaching heat illness, or they might be suffering them in conjunction with heat illness.
Common signs of heat cramps are tics, twinges, stiffness or even uncontrollable muscle contractions, which can be quite painful. While often associated with exercise on hot and humid days, heat cramps can actually occur during exercise in any temperature.
Things that you can do to help prevent heat cramps is to make sure that you are well hydrated, get a good warm-up in before exercising and stretch properly. If you are experiencing heat cramps, you should first try to find somewhere shaded and/or cool to rest. While you rest, try to gently stretch out the cramping muscle and have something to drink, ideally something with electrolytes to help replenish both your body’s water and electrolyte balance.
The next level of heat illness is called heat syncope. Heat syncope is most likely to occur during the first one to two weeks of exercising in high heat and humidity.
Common symptoms of heat syncope are dizziness and lightheadedness, but some people may also report seeing spots or blurred vision. Seasoned athletes and beginners alike can suffer from heat syncope, but it is most likely to occur in those who are not used to exercising in high heat and humidity.
The best thing that you can do to avoid heat syncope, especially if you are just starting out or this is your first time exercising outside in the heat and humidity, is to take it easy and not overdo things. Make sure that you are well hydrated before starting, listen to your body and take breaks during as needed, and be sure to continue hydrating during and afterward.
Finally, there is heat exhaustion and heat stroke. For the purposes of this article, I will group these together, as they should both be considered medical emergencies as they both can cause or lead to life threatening injuries or death. Common symptoms that may indicate heat exhaustion and heat stroke are: excessive sweating or lack of sweating, an altered level of consciousness or unconsciousness, and loss of bowel or bladder control. If you suspect someone around you may be suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke, you should call 911 and ask for an ambulance. Stay on the line with the 911 operator and follow any directions that they give you. If you are able to move the person suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke to a cool, shaded place, be sure that the 911 operator is aware of where you are located so that they can direct EMS to your location.
As you can hopefully see, heat illnesses can range from mild cramps to life-threatening conditions. There are several things that you already might have picked up on so far that can help you avoid having any of these issues. For example: ensuring that you are properly hydrated before exercising outside on hot and humid days.
Listen to your body, and take things slow. It can take your body one to two weeks to get used to exercising outside in the heat and humidity. And hydrate some more.