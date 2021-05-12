TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Heat illness

Common symptoms of heat syncope are dizziness and lightheadedness, but some people may also report seeing spots or blurred vision. Seasoned athletes and beginners alike can suffer from heat syncope, but it is most likely to occur in those who are not used to exercising in high heat and humidity.

The best thing that you can do to avoid heat syncope, especially if you are just starting out or this is your first time exercising outside in the heat and humidity, is to take it easy and not overdo things. Make sure that you are well hydrated before starting, listen to your body and take breaks during as needed, and be sure to continue hydrating during and afterward.

Finally, there is heat exhaustion and heat stroke. For the purposes of this article, I will group these together, as they should both be considered medical emergencies as they both can cause or lead to life threatening injuries or death. Common symptoms that may indicate heat exhaustion and heat stroke are: excessive sweating or lack of sweating, an altered level of consciousness or unconsciousness, and loss of bowel or bladder control. If you suspect someone around you may be suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke, you should call 911 and ask for an ambulance. Stay on the line with the 911 operator and follow any directions that they give you. If you are able to move the person suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke to a cool, shaded place, be sure that the 911 operator is aware of where you are located so that they can direct EMS to your location.