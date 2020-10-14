TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Rotator cuff injuries

So, you took a fall and have a sharp pain in your shoulder. You go to the doctor and they tell you that you have torn your rotator cuff. What does that mean?

Many people mistake this diagnosis and say they tore their rotator cup or rotary cup. They view this in their mind as a cup-like structure in their shoulder.

The rotator cuff is a group of four muscles that together hold the upper arm bone, the humerus, into the shallow socket of the shoulder.

You can injure the rotator cuff muscles a few different ways. Traumatically during a fall, which is usually a more severe injury. More common is a prolonged injury that occurs over time with repetitive overhead motions.

If you have this more common cause of injury, most likely you have had pain for a longer period that has gradually gotten worse. You might have difficulty lifting your arm without pain, have dull aching pain in your shoulder, have pain reaching behind your back or brushing your hair. These are all signs of a possible rotator cuff injury.

Your doctor might have done X-rays and MRIs to see what is causing the pain. Once you get this diagnosis, in many cases, surgical intervention will not be needed. On the other hand, strengthening and mobility will be needed. Physical therapy may be ordered.