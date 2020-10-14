TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: Rotator cuff injuries

So, you took a fall and have a sharp pain in your shoulder. You go to the doctor and they tell you that you have torn your rotator cuff. What does that mean?
Many people mistake this diagnosis and say they tore their rotator cup or rotary cup. They view this in their mind as a cup-like structure in their shoulder.
The rotator cuff is a group of four muscles that together hold the upper arm bone, the humerus, into the shallow socket of the shoulder.
You can injure the rotator cuff muscles a few different ways. Traumatically during a fall, which is usually a more severe injury. More common is a prolonged injury that occurs over time with repetitive overhead motions.
If you have this more common cause of injury, most likely you have had pain for a longer period that has gradually gotten worse. You might have difficulty lifting your arm without pain, have dull aching pain in your shoulder, have pain reaching behind your back or brushing your hair. These are all signs of a possible rotator cuff injury.
Your doctor might have done X-rays and MRIs to see what is causing the pain. Once you get this diagnosis, in many cases, surgical intervention will not be needed. On the other hand, strengthening and mobility will be needed. Physical therapy may be ordered.
There are many exercises used to help strengthen the rotator cuff muscles. Many people strengthen their chest and arms but neglect the smaller muscles around the shoulder. With physical therapy, you might be using resistance bands or light dumbbells to strengthen these muscles that rotate the arm.
Range-of-motion exercises are also important to maintain or improve the motion of the shoulder. While resting the shoulder is important and might help with pain, you do not want to keep it immobile for too long. Without treatment, there is a risk of developing frozen shoulder due to lack of shoulder movement or keeping the arm immobilized for too long.
In more severe injuries where there is more tearing of the muscle or if physical therapy does not help resolve the pain, surgery might be needed. In this case, the surgeon usually will use arthroscopic surgery to re-attach the tendon that has torn.
If surgical intervention is needed, a much longer recovery path is ahead. In most cases, it will be around six months before you are back to doing all of your normal activity. You will be in a sling immobilized for the early rehabilitation process while doing light activity for motion and lower arm exercises to maintain these muscles. Improvement will be gradual, and you might be able to do light duty activity and be lifting light items by six to eight weeks, depending on your surgeon and physical therapist.
You will gradually get your range of motion back, and strength will return after many weeks of hard work. In most cases you can expect full recovery if you put in the time and effort.
Remember, a rotator cuff injury is a muscle injury, so it usually hurts more when you are lifting or using your arm.
If you have shoulder pain and suspect that you might have a rotator cuff injury, seek professional help from your family doctor. They can help you in your process to recovery.
