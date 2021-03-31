TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: The overhead athlete

Spring season is in full swing! Spring sports, such as baseball, often lead to an increased amount of shoulder injuries.

Baseball pitchers are at a higher risk of sustaining an injury from the overhead motion – both acute and chronic. Some of the more common injuries include Superior Labral Anterior-Posterior (SLAP) lesion, tendinitis, bursitis, strains or sprains and tears.

One of the common injuries often found in overhead athletes is the SLAP Lesion. This injury occurs in the biceps-labral complex, which is made up by the long head of the biceps tendon and the labrum.

Cause of a SLAP lesion can include repetitive overhead activities — especially those requiring shoulder abduction and end-range external rotation causing torsional forces on the biceps-labral complex. This stress is caused by the motion of an overhead throw.

Rotator cuff injuries are another common injury amongst overhead athletes. The rotator cuff is a group of muscles and their tendons that act to stabilize the shoulder and allow for its extensive range of motion. The type of injuries that can occur to or around the rotator cuff muscles include tendonitis, bursitis, strains or sprains, and even tears.