TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: The overhead athlete

Spring season is in full swing! Spring sports, such as baseball, often lead to an increased amount of shoulder injuries.
Baseball pitchers are at a higher risk of sustaining an injury from the overhead motion – both acute and chronic. Some of the more common injuries include Superior Labral Anterior-Posterior (SLAP) lesion, tendinitis, bursitis, strains or sprains and tears.
One of the common injuries often found in overhead athletes is the SLAP Lesion. This injury occurs in the biceps-labral complex, which is made up by the long head of the biceps tendon and the labrum.
Cause of a SLAP lesion can include repetitive overhead activities — especially those requiring shoulder abduction and end-range external rotation causing torsional forces on the biceps-labral complex. This stress is caused by the motion of an overhead throw.
Rotator cuff injuries are another common injury amongst overhead athletes. The rotator cuff is a group of muscles and their tendons that act to stabilize the shoulder and allow for its extensive range of motion. The type of injuries that can occur to or around the rotator cuff muscles include tendonitis, bursitis, strains or sprains, and even tears.
Tendinitis occurs when the rotator cuff tendons become inflamed due to overuse or overload. Bursitis is an inflammation that occurs when the fluid-filled sac (bursa) between your shoulder joint and rotator cuff tendons become irritated. Strain is an overextension or tearing of muscles or tendons. Sprain is an overextension or tearing of ligaments. A tear is when the soft tissue is partially or completely torn.
Baseball pitchers are commonly known for suffering from these overhead injuries due to the mechanism ¬¬¬¬¬of the throw. For this reason, there are restrictions put in place such as pitch limits. For example, South Carolina High School League has put in place pitching limits for high school and middle school pitchers that has the max pitches ranging from 75 to 110 per game depending on age and level. These restrictions also put in place an allotted amount of rest days dependent on how many pitches are thrown in a single game or consecutive games.
Sub-varsity pitchers max out at 75 pitches per game. Along with the pitch limits, there are a required certain number of days off based on the number of pitches thrown. The days are based on the following guidelines:
• 0-30 pitches is 0 days rest.
• 31-45 pitches is 1 day rest.
• 46-60 pitches is 2 days rest.
• 61-75 pitches is 3 days rest.
Varsity pitchers max out at 110 pitches per game. The rest days for their pitch count is as followed:
• 0-30 pitches is 0 days rest.
• 31-45 pitches is 1 day rest.
• 46-60 pitches is 2 days rest.
• 61-75 pitches is 3 days rest.
• 76-90 pitches is 4 days rest.
• 91-110 pitches is 5 days rest.
Middle school athletes are put in the same category with the sub-varsity restrictions. If a pitcher throws in multiple games over consecutive days, then the pitch count would be added together to determine days of rest. However, if a pitcher has reached his max pitches in the middle of a count for a single batter, they can finish pitching to that batter. Another restriction in place is that a pitcher who has pitched cannot be moved to catcher after pitching in that game.
Along with the pitch limits, preventative programs should be put in place to lower the risk of overhead injuries. Preventative programs for pitchers should include at least four components; warm-up, stretching, resistant band exercises and cool downs. The program will vary based on the preference of the coaches and the needs of the pitchers.
Pitchers should always start with a warm-up routine that can include jogging and dynamic stretches. Warm-up routines should be followed by stretching. Stretches should include all directions of the shoulder and elbow such as flexion, extension, external rotation and internal rotation as well as stretches for the trunk and legs.
Some of the band exercises that are recommended include but are not limited to the following: over-the-head forearm extension, side extension, diagonal extension, forward flies, reverse flies, internal rotation, external rotation, elevated internal rotation, elevated external rotation, reverse throwing and forward throwing motion. Cool down for pitchers will often involve jogging and dynamic stretches after the game.