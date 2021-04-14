TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: What you need to know about shin pain

Scenario 1: It has been a couple weeks since beginning planned physical activity. You are optimistic that you will continue making progress. You feel maybe a little stronger and hopefully a little thinner.
With this new confidence, you decide to take your workout plan that relies heavily on walking to a new level – jogging. Only a few days later, your shins hurt like crazy and you swear off running altogether! Are you just not built for speed?
Scenario 2: You have been running for a while and even play a little pick-up soccer with your kid’s youth team as a scrimmage at the end of practice. You are considered fit by those you run around with.
In a spurt of competition, you switch to playing basketball to see if you still have your skills. That nagging shin pain that has plagued you for years comes back. It has always gone away, but now it is nagging.
Your coaches and everyone athletic you have known has always told you to run through the pain, so you do again and again. Why is it getting worse instead of better? Are you too old for the “youth sports” now?
Most people would classify those scenarios involving pain as “shin splints.” However, the predictable outcome of these scenarios is different. I will attempt to walk through WHY, but more importantly explain HOW to avoid the next round of shin pain.
What causes shin splints? The term “shin splint” refers to pain along the inside border of the tibia – a.k.a. shin bone. Some muscles originating there cross the ankle and attach to the arch of the foot. When that arch is not supported it, begins to sag, causing increased strain on those muscles. Being bow legged or flat footed contributes to the strain.
When this strain exceeds the ability of the body to heal, especially along the inside border of the tibia, pain will develop. This pain is often associated with running, but any vigorous sports activity can induce a bout of pain. It is predictable especially when just beginning a fitness program (scenario 1), but sudden increases in frequency, intensity, duration and/or terrain without compensating recovery will flare up shin pain at any stage of training – such as in the beginning of scenario 2.
Another common cause is tight calves, especially if the pain is closer to the ankle than the knee.
Shin pain management is based on balance with stress (cause) on one side and rest/recovery on the other. The lower leg can become stronger over time; bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments – everything. So, this shin pain flaring up at the initial stage of a season but going away over time makes sense.
Supporting the arch is a vital component to treating and preventing this shin pain. Since wearing flip flops and standing still for long periods of time contribute to sagging arches, both should be avoided. Also, replacing shoes after 200-400 miles is necessary because the foam insole breaks down (and this is in mid- to upper-quality shoes).
As for tight calves, stretching helps. After stepping into the bottom of a wall, so the toes are on the wall while the heel is on the ground, leaning toward the wall with the knee straight will stretch the top half of the calf. Repeating the same motion but with the knee bent will stretch the lower half. If a knotted part of the muscle is felt, rolling it out with a firm ball is a more direct method to stretch the targeted area.
But what if the pain does not go away after a while, such as how Scenario 2 ended?
Stress reaction in bone is the result of an extended period when the stress outweighed the recovery. This over-use injury is more likely to occur in the middle-to-end of a season of dynamic physical activity. It can occur at the beginning of the next season; a cross-country runner going into the wrestling or soccer season without a time to rest and recover, for example.
The degree of reaction reflects the amount of chronic abuse the bone has endured. Aching after activity is a mild form of stress reaction. Continued aching, whether before, during, or after activity, is a more advanced form. When the pain interrupts sleeping, the likelihood of the reaction advancing to fracture is imminent unless more rest and less stress happens.
Other causes of shin pain include muscle strain, DVT (blood clot) and exertional compartment syndrome, to name a few. Although the first scenario highlighted the beginning of “shin splints” and the second highlighted the beginning of a stress reaction, there are diverse reasons for the lower leg to hurt. Some reasons are minor while others can adversely affect the activities of daily living if neglected. Therefore, it is always a good practice to consult a medical professional if new pain or pain with an unknown cause appears. Athletic trainers screen orthopedic injuries and will refer to physicians if they are concerned. It does not hurt to ask!