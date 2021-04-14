TIPS FROM THE TRAINER: What you need to know about shin pain

As for tight calves, stretching helps. After stepping into the bottom of a wall, so the toes are on the wall while the heel is on the ground, leaning toward the wall with the knee straight will stretch the top half of the calf. Repeating the same motion but with the knee bent will stretch the lower half. If a knotted part of the muscle is felt, rolling it out with a firm ball is a more direct method to stretch the targeted area.

But what if the pain does not go away after a while, such as how Scenario 2 ended?

Stress reaction in bone is the result of an extended period when the stress outweighed the recovery. This over-use injury is more likely to occur in the middle-to-end of a season of dynamic physical activity. It can occur at the beginning of the next season; a cross-country runner going into the wrestling or soccer season without a time to rest and recover, for example.

The degree of reaction reflects the amount of chronic abuse the bone has endured. Aching after activity is a mild form of stress reaction. Continued aching, whether before, during, or after activity, is a more advanced form. When the pain interrupts sleeping, the likelihood of the reaction advancing to fracture is imminent unless more rest and less stress happens.

Other causes of shin pain include muscle strain, DVT (blood clot) and exertional compartment syndrome, to name a few. Although the first scenario highlighted the beginning of “shin splints” and the second highlighted the beginning of a stress reaction, there are diverse reasons for the lower leg to hurt. Some reasons are minor while others can adversely affect the activities of daily living if neglected. Therefore, it is always a good practice to consult a medical professional if new pain or pain with an unknown cause appears. Athletic trainers screen orthopedic injuries and will refer to physicians if they are concerned. It does not hurt to ask!