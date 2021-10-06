Top Darlington County teachers named for October

DARLINGTON, S.C. –The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced the Teacher Feature winners for October. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants. In addition, Teacher Feature winners receive a coupon from The Cleaners for free dry cleaning at any of their locations.
The October honorees:
Susan Palmer Murphy, Bay Road Elementary School.
Diane Purvis, Brockington Elementary Magnet School.
Melesa Creamer, Carolina Elementary School.
Sophia Alfred, Darlington County Intervention School.
Bert Sandifer, Darlington County Institute of Technology.
Brandy Driggers, Darlington County Virtual Academy.
Janine Baran, Darlington High School.
Melissa Marshall, Darlington Middle School.
Monyer Williams, Hartsville High School.
Renata Brister, Hartsville Middle School.
Cindy Saxton, J.L. Cain Elementary School.
Traci Skaris, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary.
Toni Anderson, Lamar High School.
Dr. Ashley Barrett, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology.
Ellen Stephens, North Hartsville Elementary School.
Liz McCluskey, Pate Elementary School.
Dori Dewitt, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School.
Angela Hayes, Southside Early Childhood Center.
Kamara Gentles, Spaulding Middle School.
Cameron Bridgeman, St. John’s Elementary School.
Elizabeth Riley, Thornwell School for the Arts.