Top teachers for December in Darlington County schools announced

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced the Teacher Feature winners for December.
The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
The Teacher Feature program is sponsored by Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty. Honorees receive free meals at local restaurants and recognition in their schools.
The December honorees:
• Kirby Hall, Bay Road Elementary School
• Jessica Woodson, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
• Justin Johnson, Carolina Elementary School
• Connie Altman, Darlington County Institute of Technology
• Matthew Hinman, Darlington County Virtual Academy
• Brian Farrell, Darlington High School
• Dennis Etman, Darlington Middle School
• Kaitlyn O'Callaghan, Hartsville High School
• Rena'ta Brister, Hartsville Middle School
• Genita Johnson, J.L. Cain Elementary School
• Kentesha Jenkins, Lamar Spaulding Elementary
• Valarie Roberts, Lamar High School
• Lyn O'Donnell, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
• Kinsey Johnson, North Hartsville Elementary School
• Jennifer Jackson, Pate Elementary School
• Leslie Starling, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
• Joy Jones, Southside Early Childhood Center
• Kaywanna Bradley, Spaulding Middle School
• April McFarland, St. John's Elementary School
• Emmylou Tampus, Thornwell School for the Arts
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!