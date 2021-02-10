Town Hall meeting on COVID held

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held its first virtual town hall meeting on Jan. 30.

It invited one of South Carolina’s top health experts, epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, to engage in critical conversation with the local community on COVID-19, the vaccine and its distribution.

Along with Bell, other physicians and health experts focused on resources, information and current updates on COVID and discussed how to stay healthy and avoid scams; and give tips to improve mental health and eliminate stress.

Tammie Robinson, the chapter president, said that she was quite pleased with the many people that signed on to view the broadcast, the thoughtful questions asked and the positive feedback received.

This program was an initiative of the Healthy Lifestyles Committee, chaired by LaKenya Cassidy. Chapter member Brandolyn Thomas Pinkston served as the town hall moderator.

In addition to Bell, the speakers were Dr. Leroy Robinson, gynecologist/obstetrician, the Medical Group at Carolina Pines in Hartsville; Dr. Deborah Davis, gynecologist/obstetrician, Women’s Health Cooperative, Columbia; Dr. Burnett Gallman, internal medicine/gastroenterologist, Columbia; and Richard Moses, chief community relations officer, South Carolina Thrive, Florence.