Trent Hill Center fundraiser tomorrow at Center Theater will help fund new program

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Trent Hill Center for Children & Families Thursday night will host its first large-scale fundraiser, “I Dreamed a Dream: A Night of Broadway with the Trent Hill Center,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Center Theater.
“I Dreamed a Dream” will raise money and community awareness for Trent Hill Center’s newest program, Supervised Independent Living, set to launch in January of 2022.
Trent Hill Center for Children and Families founder and Executive Director Scottie Hill along with Meghan Daniel, marketing and development manager, were guest speakers at the Nov. 2 Hartsville Rotary Club meeting, where they talked about the event and the new program.
“I Dreamed a Dream: A Night of Broadway with the Trent Hill Center,” will feature local vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers and actors as well as from across the state, all of which will perform selections from popular Broadway shows such as “Les Miserables,” “The Wiz,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Rent,” among others.
The performer lineup for the evening consists of local favorites like Jim Money, joined by First Presbyterian Church’s choristers; the senior jazz group from Brenda Cranford’s School of Dance and Hartsville High School’s a cappella group, Foxappella.
Roger Kirby, Shaw Thompson, and his brother, Robin Thompson, all frequent flyers of the area’s community theater scene, will also perform their arrangements of choice. Additional acts for the evening include a number of professional performers and music instructors as well as several self-taught standouts.
In addition to drumming up financial backing for the Center’s Supervised Independent Living program, the Broadway-inspired event will serve as a testament to the widespread support that the community has shown to the Trent Hill Center’s efforts and operations, Hill said.
“The generosity of time and financial resources for this event in particular, exemplified by the number and caliber of performers, many of whom are commuting to be able to contribute to the show; local businesses, organizations, and individuals whose sponsorships and donations have exceeded $100,000; community volunteers who have spent countless hours of planning and execution; and all who have purchased or plan to purchase tickets to enjoy the event, highlights the community’s commitment to the existing and future programs of the Trent Hill Center, all of which are grounded by a mission to partner with children and families to cultivate thriving, healing and community,” stated a Trent Hill Center release.
Cole Davis, a vocalist and pianist from Florence who will perform in “I Dreamed a Dream,” said in the release he is participating in the event because “any initiative to serve and assist youth is admirable to me.” His hope, he said, is that “more people will be aware of the Trent Hill Center and what it offers and the Center will gain more support from this event.”
Promotional efforts and community outreach engagements over the past few months have afforded the Center the opportunity to share its mission, vision, and trajectory with the community-at-large and establish a strong support base for its newest branch of programming: Supervised Independent Living, according to the release.
The new program is a residential program for young adults in the foster care system ages 18-21 designed to prepare them for adulthood by equipping them with the life skills necessary to achieve independence and self-sufficiency, Hill said.
She said with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs as its foundation, the program will ensure that the basic needs of its participants, which are consistently met in order for needs such as friendship, self-esteem, strength and freedom, are consequently met.
The goals of the program include equipping, empowering, and assisting participants in establishing a foundation for their futures where they consistently meet and attend to their own physiological needs. These goals will be achieved through individually crafted plans for personal success, which include employment and education-related goals, coordinated in collaboration with the participant and their team, other staff, mentors, community partners, and each participant’s own network of family and friends.
Hill told Rotarians that the $100,000 goal has already been surpassed.
A house on Carolina Avenue will provide the dwellers an apartment setting, Hill said.
“I Dreamed a Dream: A Night of Broadway with the Trent Hill Center” tickets are available for purchase through The Center Theater’s website at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/18560/center-theater or by calling or visiting The Center Theater.