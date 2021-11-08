Trent Hill Center fundraiser tomorrow at Center Theater will help fund new program

In addition to drumming up financial backing for the Center’s Supervised Independent Living program, the Broadway-inspired event will serve as a testament to the widespread support that the community has shown to the Trent Hill Center’s efforts and operations, Hill said.

“The generosity of time and financial resources for this event in particular, exemplified by the number and caliber of performers, many of whom are commuting to be able to contribute to the show; local businesses, organizations, and individuals whose sponsorships and donations have exceeded $100,000; community volunteers who have spent countless hours of planning and execution; and all who have purchased or plan to purchase tickets to enjoy the event, highlights the community’s commitment to the existing and future programs of the Trent Hill Center, all of which are grounded by a mission to partner with children and families to cultivate thriving, healing and community,” stated a Trent Hill Center release.

Cole Davis, a vocalist and pianist from Florence who will perform in “I Dreamed a Dream,” said in the release he is participating in the event because “any initiative to serve and assist youth is admirable to me.” His hope, he said, is that “more people will be aware of the Trent Hill Center and what it offers and the Center will gain more support from this event.”