Trent Hill Center to host fundraiser Nov. 11 at Center Theater

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Trent Hill Center for Children & Families will present “I Dreamed a Dream: A Night of Broadway with the Trent Hill Center” Nov. 11 at the Center Theater. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers and actors from across town and across the state.

Scottie Hill, executive director of the Trent Hill Center said this talented group of individuals will come together at Hartsville’s historic Center Theater for an evening of Broadway-inspired performances that will feature selections from many Broadway favorites.

During the event, the Trent Hill Center will premiere a new video reflecting on the growth of the center over the past three years and outline the organization’s trajectory.

“I Dreamed a Dream” will raise money and community awareness for Trent Hill Center’s newest program, Supervised Independent Living, which is slated to launch in January. The program is an advanced residential program for youth in the foster care system ages 18-21. This program is designed to prepare youth for adulthood and to equip them with the life skills necessary to achieve independence and self-sufficiency.