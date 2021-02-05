Trinity Collegiate School gets a big donation

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School has received one of the largest single financial gifts in the school’s history.

The school has received $274,466.35 from the estate of Dr. Genie Lee.

The gift will bolster the school’s financial reserves, strengthening Trinity Collegiate School’s mission to educate and prepare its students for productive lives within a global society, according to a news release.

The gift comes during the school’s 25th anniversary year.

“We are inspired and truly grateful for this extraordinary gift,” said Dr. William Naso, the chairman of the Trinity Collegiate School board. “Dr. Lee’s generosity will be long remembered and will enable Trinity Collegiate to sustain its academic excellence and continue as one of South Carolina’s premier college preparatory school for years to come.”

Lee graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina with doctorates in dentistry and medicine. She practiced radiology in Florence until her untimely death in 2017.

Trinity Collegiate School plans to honor Lee’s legacy with the construction of a large open-air outdoors classroom to be positioned in the central student quad adjacent to a planned new academic building, a part of a recently announced $4 million campus expansion project.