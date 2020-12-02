Turkey Trot draws 518 runners

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Not everybody slept in, relaxed and gobbled down food on Thanksgiving Day in and around Hartsville.

A total of 518 runners got up early and participated Thursday morning in the 29th annual Hartsville YMCA Turkey Trot in downtown Hartsville.

That included 479 participants in the 5K race, of which 365 runners finished.

Mike Schrm, 31, won the 5K with a time of 17:00.

Kaiti Nutt, 14, won the women’s 5K race with a time of 19:15.

In the 10K, Andrew Parker, 52, finished first among 39 participants with a time of 44:41.

Jennifer Dunn, 38, won the women’s 10K with a time of 46:59.

The runners started in groups of eight to 12 to allow for social distancing. The runners were also asked to wear masks until they began running.