Two coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 14 coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in South Carolina, two were from the Pee Dee.

One elderly person died in Darlington County and one elderly person died in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 629 new confirmed cases and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,963, probable cases to 5,920, confirmed deaths to 3,371 and probable deaths to 205.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Darlington County now has had 61 deaths (plus two probable deaths). Marion County now has had 32 deaths.

Pee Dee counties reported 63 cases on Tuesday. Nearly half were in Florence County (30). That was followed by Dillon County (14), Marion County (11), Darlington County (4), Marlboro County (3, plus 2 probable cases) and Williamsburg County (1).

There are 110 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2, and there are 299 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.