 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee
0 comments
breaking top story

Two coronavirus deaths reported in Pee Dee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 14 coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in South Carolina, two were from the Pee Dee.

One elderly person died in Darlington County and one elderly person died in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 629 new confirmed cases and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,963, probable cases to 5,920, confirmed deaths to 3,371 and probable deaths to 205.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Darlington County now has had 61 deaths (plus two probable deaths). Marion County now has had 32 deaths.

Pee Dee counties reported 63 cases on Tuesday. Nearly half were in Florence County (30). That was followed by Dillon County (14), Marion County (11), Darlington County (4), Marlboro County (3, plus 2 probable cases) and Williamsburg County (1).

There are 110 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2, and there are 299 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Monday, a total of 1,655,741 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 6,149 (not including antibody tests). The percent positive was 10.2%.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Maxyne's opens Thursday in Hartsville

  • +2

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning at Maxyne’s restaurant in downtown Hartsville. The restaurant will officially open…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert