United Way donates backpack to middle and high schools

When DeLong learned that students were not going to be allowed use of the water fountains in schools this year, she purchased all of the water bottles she could find at Walmart, which was not nearly enough to include one in each backpack being given out.

She said SPC corporate stepped up and ordered 150 SPC water bottles to place in the backpacks.

“Every backpack had a water bottle,” she said. “We even had some left to give to elementary schools.”

DeLong said backpacks are filled with lot of supplies such as three-ring binder, filler paper, tablets, pens, pencils, colored pencils, mechanical pencils, notebooks, index cards, glue sticks and highlighters.

She said the middle school bags had a slightly different collection of supplies than the ones sent to the high schools.

Social worker Lisa Fagan picked up and delivered all of the high-school backpacks and will be picking up the middle-school bags on Monday.

DeLong said she got a lot of positive feedback from the school social workers.

Sponsors were Duke Energy, Kiwanis, Rotary, SPC Credit Union, YMCA, Girl Scouts and the fire departments.