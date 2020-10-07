United Way donates backpack to middle and high schools

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – United Way of Hartsville has completed a successful backpack initiative aimed at providing middle school and high school students’ backpacks and other essential school supplies.
United Way has distributed 180 backpacks between Hartsville Middle School and Hartsville High School for students.
“This is our fifth year providing backpacks to these schools,” said Joan DeLong, executive director of United Way in Hartsville. “We have expanded our numbers and quality of bags provided this year. These are very nice backpacks.”
The needs for middle and high school students are somewhat different from elementary students, she said. The weight and number of books they carry require sturdier quality backpacks, she added.
DeLong asked for donations this year during a community Zoom meeting, and she put word out on social media that she needed school supplies.
“I started asking for help, and it took off,” she said.
DeLong said this year was different in that SPC Credit Union employees took up donations of supplies and cash and bought lots of supplies. The Girl Scouts helped by collecting school supplies. The Hartsville Fire Department donated some notebooks as well. The YMCA Hartsville executive team filled the backpacks.
When DeLong learned that students were not going to be allowed use of the water fountains in schools this year, she purchased all of the water bottles she could find at Walmart, which was not nearly enough to include one in each backpack being given out.
She said SPC corporate stepped up and ordered 150 SPC water bottles to place in the backpacks.
“Every backpack had a water bottle,” she said. “We even had some left to give to elementary schools.”
DeLong said backpacks are filled with lot of supplies such as three-ring binder, filler paper, tablets, pens, pencils, colored pencils, mechanical pencils, notebooks, index cards, glue sticks and highlighters.
She said the middle school bags had a slightly different collection of supplies than the ones sent to the high schools.
Social worker Lisa Fagan picked up and delivered all of the high-school backpacks and will be picking up the middle-school bags on Monday.
DeLong said she got a lot of positive feedback from the school social workers.
Sponsors were Duke Energy, Kiwanis, Rotary, SPC Credit Union, YMCA, Girl Scouts and the fire departments.
DeLong said she doesn’t give out backpacks and supplies to elementary schools because she doesn’t duplicate services and others provide them to elementary students. She was made aware of the same need at the middle and high school level and strives each year to fill that need.
DeLong said she has kept a few backpacks aside to give out to fire victim families.
“We're collecting food for our pantry now,” DeLong said. “And we will start our seventh annual Coats4Kids Drive in a week or two.”
She said boxes will be placed in businesses by Monday. Thirty-six boxes will be placed in 26 businesses. The boxes will be taken up on Nov. 20 and the coats distributed as needed.
Last year United Way collected approximately 560 coats, new and used. All of the used coats are dry cleaned by local cleaners before being distributed.
Money to purchase hats and gloves is raised at the T.B. Thomas Center by dressing a turkey. Feathers are purchased to dress the turkey for a $2 donation.
