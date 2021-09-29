United Way starts fall campaign with new board chair

HARTSVILLE—Roger Buckley, Sonoco, director, tax, is the new board chairman for United Way of Hartsville.

Buckley replaces Rob Tiede, who served as chairman for the past five years and had resigned to spend more time with his grandchildren, said Joann DeLong, executive director of the United Way of Hartsville.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as United Way of Hartsville’s board chairman and look forward to working with this dedicated board of directors and executive director to continue, and hopefully expand, its initiatives and funding for the betterment of our community,” Buckley said.

DeLong said, “I’ve known and worked with Roger (through another nonprofit) for nine years. As with all our past chairs, his passion and dedication to help and serve others is a requirement, I believe, to lead United Way of Hartsville. I’m excited and look forward to working with Roger in his new role.”

DeLong works with a board of 10. They meet quarterly.