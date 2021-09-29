United Way starts fall campaign with new board chair

HARTSVILLE—Roger Buckley, Sonoco, director, tax, is the new board chairman for United Way of Hartsville.
Buckley replaces Rob Tiede, who served as chairman for the past five years and had resigned to spend more time with his grandchildren, said Joann DeLong, executive director of the United Way of Hartsville.
“I am honored to be chosen to serve as United Way of Hartsville’s board chairman and look forward to working with this dedicated board of directors and executive director to continue, and hopefully expand, its initiatives and funding for the betterment of our community,” Buckley said.
DeLong said, “I’ve known and worked with Roger (through another nonprofit) for nine years. As with all our past chairs, his passion and dedication to help and serve others is a requirement, I believe, to lead United Way of Hartsville. I’m excited and look forward to working with Roger in his new role.”
DeLong works with a board of 10. They meet quarterly.
“I have a dream of a board that is dedicated to improving Hartsville and the surrounding area,” DeLong said. “They support me and my sometimes crazy ideas, but they also question my goals and keep me on my toes. Their job is to ask, is it going to make a difference to our community? Plus they volunteer whenever asked and offer suggestions − we’re a team. I’m so grateful for each and every one of them.”
DeLong said fall is campaign season for United Way.
“We’ll be contacting a few of the local banks in hopes that we can get some of them onboard to support United Way,” DeLong said. “All donations support friends, neighbors and sometimes a family member, which I don’t think folks realize.”
The United Way is currently in need of school supplies for its Backpack program for middle and high school students in Darlington County.
To fill the backpacks, DeLong said they need filler paper, 1 and 1.5 inch binders, eight-tab dividers, correction tape and post-it notes.
The 7th annual Coats4Kids drive starts Oct. 8 and runs through until Nov. 15.
DeLong said they are in great need of children’s coats sizes 6 to 18 for boys and girls.
“We normally collect 450 to 550 coats, and I’m really hoping to hit that goal again this year,” she said.
“We also need larger size gloves for the high school students. Anytime we will gladly accept monetary donations, which can be restricted for any of our programs.”
DeLong said people even stop her while she’s at at Walmart, give her donations and say, “Use this for Fire Victims” or “Use this for your Bed Program” and that’s exactly where the money goes.
“I pride myself on the fact that I will use donations exactly as it was intended,” she said.
DeLong said COVID has kept her very busy.
At one time, she said United Way was the only organization in Hartsville that had a supplier willing to sell large quantities of PPE supplies, so United Way supplied $29,000 worth of PPE supplies − at cost − to Hartsville’s banks, businesses, churches, doctor’s offices, beauty salons, DC School District, etc..
“We also distributed 250+ PPE boxes to senior citizens at no cost,” she said.
“Last Friday was my eight-year anniversary with the United Way of Hartsville, and I just can’t imagine doing anything else,” DeLong said. “I love what I do, and so I’ve made a commitment to stay with United Way until I retire − whenever that may be.”