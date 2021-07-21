Week in the Wild campers get up close look at snakes, skunks and other animals in the wild

HARTSVILLE – Kalmia Garden’s Week in the Wild summer camp began last week with first and second graders.
This weeklong summer camp gives children a chance to explore the wonders of Kalmia Gardens while learning more about nature, their responsibility for protecting our environment and its wildlife.
The camp was started at Kalmia Gardens in the 1990s as a way “to inspire a sense of wonder and appreciation of the natural world and to show the connections in nature, especially the connection of man and nature,” said Dan Hill, assistant director of Kalmia Gardens.
Campers learn about nature through treks in the Gardens, arts and crafts, games and more. The camp is designed for first through sixth grade.
On Thursday, Holly Sellers, owner of Black Creek Wildlife Center and former camper and Week in the Wild instructor, brought some of her rescued animals for the first and second graders to see and touch.
Black Creek Wildlife Center accepts orphaned and injured animals with the goal of nursing them back to health for release in their natural habitat. Some of the animals are able to be reintroduced to their natural environment while others are not due to the extent of their injuries.
Sellers said she serves the Pee Dee area, including most of Darlington, Florence, Lee and Kershaw counties.
Sellers said she has come full circle. As a camper at Week in the Wild, Sellers became fascinated by nature and developed a love for animals, especially those that were injured. It was Week in the Wild that started her on journey that led to opening Black Creek Wildlife Center, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
Sellers said she became a camp counselor for Week in the Wild the year before Dan Hill came to the Gardens as assistant director.
“I was Dan’s helper,” she said. “That was awesome.”
She went to Francis Marion University and took a career path as a veterinarian tech.
In September 2020, Sellers said she purchased Black Creek Wildlife Center, and by January she was open to the public.
Sellers gave up her full time job to dedicate her time to the center.
It is 18 acres, she said. Her hopes are to have ponds and nature trails. She wants to have a place where people can come and watch the animals from enclosed areas of the Center.
“We have every species that is native to South Carolina at the Wildlife Center,” she said.
Sellers said they trade animals with other wildlife centers.
“Some animals are dropped off on our doorsteps,” she said.
She and Tyler Wright operate the center. There is a staff of four.
She said it costs around $800 a month to feed her animals, and that they take deer meat that might be a little freezer burnt, chicken, beef and donations of towels and toys to help out.
Sellers offers Wildlife Education Programs. She takes her animals all over South Carolina and even out of state to schools, libraries and other educational events.
Sellers brought some of her animals to Week in the Wild. The campers learned about the six species of snakes in South Carolina that are venomous – copperhead, coral snake, cottonmouth (water moccasin), eastern diamondback rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake and pigmy rattlesnake.
She brought some nonvenomous snakes with her for the children to touch and the skin of another.
Sellers discussed the difference between a threatened species and an endangered species.
She brought with her a raccoon named Brewster who fell out of a tree, a Bobcat named Bonsai, a fox, squirrel, snakes, turtles, skunks and other animals. Some of the animals were missing a leg, arm or tail, which prevents them from being able to live in the wild.
Sellers said she has 167 animals that cannot be returned to their natural habitat. They rehabilitate about 300 animals each spring and about 500 a year.
“We also have a snake removal service we do for free,” she said.
She said if they can’t remove the snake, they will recommend someone who can.
The campers like walking in the wood, asking “Mr. Dan” nature questions and seeing what’s in the pond. Occasionally, they see a nonpoisonous snake on their walk, birds and insects.
“Mr. Dan” tells them about different forest animals and insects, about the importance of plants to ecosystems and to people, and why littering is harmful and where litter eventually ends up going. Campers also learn plant identification and how to recognize poison ivy.
This week third and fourth graders are enjoying a Week in the Wild with “Mr. Dan”.