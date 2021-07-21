Week in the Wild campers get up close look at snakes, skunks and other animals in the wild

HARTSVILLE – Kalmia Garden’s Week in the Wild summer camp began last week with first and second graders.

This weeklong summer camp gives children a chance to explore the wonders of Kalmia Gardens while learning more about nature, their responsibility for protecting our environment and its wildlife.

The camp was started at Kalmia Gardens in the 1990s as a way “to inspire a sense of wonder and appreciation of the natural world and to show the connections in nature, especially the connection of man and nature,” said Dan Hill, assistant director of Kalmia Gardens.

Campers learn about nature through treks in the Gardens, arts and crafts, games and more. The camp is designed for first through sixth grade.

On Thursday, Holly Sellers, owner of Black Creek Wildlife Center and former camper and Week in the Wild instructor, brought some of her rescued animals for the first and second graders to see and touch.

Black Creek Wildlife Center accepts orphaned and injured animals with the goal of nursing them back to health for release in their natural habitat. Some of the animals are able to be reintroduced to their natural environment while others are not due to the extent of their injuries.