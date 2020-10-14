Wesley UMC Pumpkin Patch opening delayed; pumpkins haven't arrived

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The annual Wesley United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch has encountered a hiccup – the pumpkins failed to arrive on Saturday.
“Our pumpkins have been delayed due to the hurricane and COVID,” said Jeffery Tadlock, director of program ministries at Wesley. “We are not sure when they are going to arrive, but hope they arrive this week.”
The Wesley Pumpkin Patch has been a fixture in the Hartsville community for more than 15 years, located on the corner of College Avenue and Fourth Street. Hundreds of children and adults visit each year for storytime, photo opportunities and to select their pumpkins, large, small or decorated.
Tadlock said the pumpkin patch has been under the direction of Susan and Walt Harvey for most of that time.
“Sadly, Walt passed away in June and is greatly missed” Tadlock said. “Susan is continuing to oversee this huge project with help from Wardie Sanders and Phyllis Griggs.”
The pumpkins are grown and harvested in New Mexico by the Navajo Nation, said Susan Harvey, coordinator and chief pumpkin decorator each year.
Each year the church gets a half-truck load, Harvey said. She said that is about 1,000 large pumpkins and an equal amount of smaller ones.
Harvey said by phone on Monday the holdup in transportation of the pumpkins to Hartsville. She said there is supposed to be a great pumpkin crop this year.
The decorating committee is on standby ready to demonstrate their creativity. Harvey said she has decorated a few special pumpkins and some of the artificial ones.
Proceeds from pumpkin sales go to local missions, Harvey said. The project not only helps local missions but the Navajo Nation as well, she said.
Harvey said the pumpkin sale is very important to their mission work at home, especially this year because they were unable to have their annual barbecue sale and other fundraisers due to COVID.
“There is a big need in the community,” she said. “It is critical.”
Harvey said as a safety precaution Storytime at the Pumpkin Patch with school-age children has been canceled.
“This year due to the pandemic we are all facing, the pumpkin patch will look a little different,” Tadlock said. “Typically, we have hundreds of students come for visits on school field trips, and we have a huge ‘Party in the Pumpkin Patch.’ Unfortunately, we are not able to do those events this year but look forward to them next year. On the bright side, we will have pumpkins available soon. We anticipate the arrival of the truck any day.”
When the pumpkins arrive, the patch will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We are grateful for and appreciate the support of the Hartsville community,” Tadlock said. “Last year, we had over 400 people of all ages attend ‘The Party in the Pumpkin Patch,’ but since we cannot do it this year, we will be hosting a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Event for the entire community. We are very excited about this event.”
The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat will take place on from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. Cars need to enter College Avenue from the 4th Street entrance. Hartsville police will be there to help direct cars. Everyone should remain in their vehicle. All volunteers will be masked in order to follow CDC guidelines.
“We know that Halloween will look different this year, so this is just one way that we can help bring some smiles to the children of Hartsville,” Tadlock said. “The pandemic has pushed us to think outside the box with our events and outreach, so this is one way that we can safely reach the families of Hartsville.”
Wesley United Methodist Church is located in Hartsville at 145 East College Ave. For more information on the Wesley Pumpkin Patch, the Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Event, or any of the happenings at Wesley, contact the church office at 843-332-1196 or find the Wesley Hartsville page on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!