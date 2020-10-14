Wesley UMC Pumpkin Patch opening delayed; pumpkins haven't arrived

When the pumpkins arrive, the patch will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We are grateful for and appreciate the support of the Hartsville community,” Tadlock said. “Last year, we had over 400 people of all ages attend ‘The Party in the Pumpkin Patch,’ but since we cannot do it this year, we will be hosting a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Event for the entire community. We are very excited about this event.”

The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat will take place on from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. Cars need to enter College Avenue from the 4th Street entrance. Hartsville police will be there to help direct cars. Everyone should remain in their vehicle. All volunteers will be masked in order to follow CDC guidelines.

“We know that Halloween will look different this year, so this is just one way that we can help bring some smiles to the children of Hartsville,” Tadlock said. “The pandemic has pushed us to think outside the box with our events and outreach, so this is one way that we can safely reach the families of Hartsville.”

Wesley United Methodist Church is located in Hartsville at 145 East College Ave. For more information on the Wesley Pumpkin Patch, the Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Event, or any of the happenings at Wesley, contact the church office at 843-332-1196 or find the Wesley Hartsville page on Facebook.