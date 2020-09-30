 Skip to main content
West Florence firefighters work more than an hour to extricate trucker from crash
FLORENCE, S.C. — A truck driver was taken to a hospital following a single tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the crash at the 159 mile marker  southbound and found a tractor-trailer had left the interstate and gone into the adjacent woods, according to a Faceboook posting by the agency.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to extricate the driver from what was left of the cab.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina State Transport Police.

