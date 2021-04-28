Wild Heart Brewing Company opens on Railroad Avenue

“Without Ryland, we’d probably only be serving hot dogs,” they agreed. “They’d have been really good hot dogs, but they would have paled in comparison to what Ryland built. Ryland designed our kitchen and menu from scratch, and the result is truly amazing. Ryland’s expertise and passion took our food program far beyond what we could have imagined. His menus are stacked with delicious food from top to bottom, and our food is made with real, natural, whole, fresh, honest ingredients. Approximately 98 percent of our food is made fresh in-house. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it, because you can see and taste that commitment on every plate.”

Jessie Avant Smith, who opened The Midnight Rooster almost 20 years ago in downtown Hartsville and is now a practicing artist in Charlotte, came back down to craft the interior design.

“She and Zach’s wife, Rachel, spent months working on design details that breathed life and spirit into the space,” Hancock said.

One wall pays tribute to the building’s roots with a display of old tools such as hammers, pitchfork, hoe, drills, wrenches, hand saws and shears, which might have been sold in the original business.

According to Hancock and Riner, the final piece of the puzzle was finding a general manager who was a perfect fit.