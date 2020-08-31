Williamsburg County reports three more coronavirus deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Williamsburg County leads the state in coronavirus rate with a rate of 3,885.67 cases per 100,000 in population.
On Monday, the county reported nine new cases and three of the 12 deaths reported statewide by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, DHEC announced 651 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases 12 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 117,333, probable cases to 1,659, confirmed deaths to 2,588 and probable deaths to 132.
Williamsburg County has had 1,180 cases plus 20 probable cases and 37 deaths plus two probable deaths.
In Florence County, 27 new cases and one death were reported Monday. That brought the totals to 4,224 cases plus 34 probable cases and 148 deaths plus two probable deaths.
In Darlington County, 13 new cases and no deaths were reported Monday. The county has had 1,615 cases total plus 29 probable cases, and it has had 45 deaths plus one probable death.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 248 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 228 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,013,506 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 4,177 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 15.6%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.