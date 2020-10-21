Works by Candice Ivy on exhibit at Coker gallery

 Skip to main content
The artwork of Candice Ivy is on exhibit through Nov. 13 at The Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery at Coker University.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. –Candice Ivy’s artwork is being shown through Nov. 13 at The Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery Coker University.

Ivy is a graduate of Coker College.

Ivy is a multimedia artist from South Carolina interested in perception and the sensorial experience of the body. She received her BFA in Fine Arts from Coker College in 1999 and her MFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts/Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, in 2006.

Her multimedia works have been shown both nationally and internationally including Murmur in the Old City Jail in Charleston as a part of the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, in the Sguardi Sonori Festival in Venice, Benevento, and Frascati, Italy, the Universidad Catolica in Santiago, Chile, as a part of Urban Occupations Urbaines in Montreal, Canada, and at the Taipei Artist’s Village, Taipei, Taiwan.

Ivy’s video work has been shown in such venues as Boston University 808 Gallery, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Massachusetts, the Rhode Island International Film Festival, Providence, Rhode Island and the Berkeley Small Film Festival, Berkeley, California.

Her exhibition, titled Notes from a Reverbial Ocean, opened Monday in the Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m Tuesday and Thursday.

