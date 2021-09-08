 Skip to main content
Young artists welcomed to Governor’s School in Greenville
Young artists welcomed to Governor's School in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities has 112 artistically talented students who were selected to attend the arts school’s residential high school program after participating in a competitive application and audition process.

Three were from Darlington County schools.

Attending are:

Jessica Hamilton, Mayo High School for Math Science and Technology.

Paige Higgins, SC Connections Academy.

Leah Smith, Mayo High School for Math Science and Technology.

“Each year, we reach out across South Carolina to encourage passionate young artists to follow their dreams by applying to the Governor’s School,” said Cedric Adderley, Governor’s School president.

“We commend these students who rose to the top for their talents and dedication to their art.

“They will be rewarded with a transformative experience that will prepare them for life success where ever they choose to go from here.”

