Camden outlasts Hartsville 43-37 in slugfest (copy)

The Bulldogs’ final drive of the night – which resulted in the game-winning touchdown – started with a negative run that was erased on a personal foul call.

“Too many catastrophic penalties,” Calabrese said. “You know you have fourth down and you jump offside early in the game – just little stuff, and we’ve got to clean these things up. ...

“I felt like we took a step, but we’re still a long ways away from where we need to be.”

Despite Camden scoring on all of its second-half possessions, Hartsville still had a chance to pull out an improbable win at the end. Getting the ball back with just over a minute to go, the Red Foxes marched to the Bullldogs’ 22, helped by a Camden penalty this time.

But a couple of negative plays, including a sack, resulted in a fourth-and-long situation, and quarterback McKendrie Douglas’ final pass fell just short of his receiver near the 10-yard line as Hartsville was looking for a first down.

“You’ve got to learn to make those plays,” Calabrese said. “Camden made them and they won and we didn’t. We put ourselves in position to do it. We just didn’t get it done tonight.”