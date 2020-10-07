Mistakes costly as Red Foxes fall to West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – When the Hartsville High School football team made mistakes Friday, West Florence made the Red Foxes pay.
D.P. Pedergrass and J’Shawn Anderson each scored two touchdowns for Hartsville, but the Red Foxes lost 33-28 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd to a wide-open Dylan Snyder with 6:15 left in the game.
West Florence converted a first-half Hartsville turnover (fumble recovery by West’s Semaj Johnson) into a long touchdown run by Nyke Johnson.
One Knight drive in the third quarter was prolonged on fourth down twice by Hartsville penalties, resulting in a field goal by Sam Spence – his second of the night.
Considering the field-goal range Hartsville place-kicker Chase Elsesser has, the ramifications from
extending West Florence’s third-quarter driver twice on fourth down were huge. It changed what could have been a one-point Knight lead into a four-point advantage.
After Floyd’s go-ahead TD pass to Snyder, Hartsville still had time to make one more charge by advancing to the Knights' 11 with less than three minutes left. Then, a holding penalty backed Hartsville to the 21.
From there, West made sure the Red Foxes did not advance any farther as Taylor’s fourth-down pass to Pendergrass was broken up.
“It’s mistakes,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “But listen, that’s on our side. But on their side, West Florence is a good football team. Their quarterback is experienced, and I love how he plays. And their kids play really hard on defense, and (Semaj Johnson) did a heck of a job on the defensive end.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Owen Taylor completed a 20-yard TD pass to Pendergrass for a 28-27 Hartsville lead.
In the first half, Pendergrass returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
“Good teams don’t make the mistakes we did, and right now we’re just not a good football team,” Calabrese said. “I do feel like if we can get these things corrected, we can have a good season and finish it the way we’re supposed to.”
Hartsville fell to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in Region 6-4A. The Red Foxes play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Mill.
West Florence improved to 2-0 (2-0).
H 0 21 0 7 − 28
WF 3 21 3 6 − 33
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Sam Spence 39 FG, 6:03
SECOND QUARTER
H – J’Shawn Anderson 8 run (Chase Elsesser kick), 10:41
WF – Terry McKithen 15 run (kick failed), 10:14
WF – Nyke Johnson 74 run (McKithen run), 6:24
WF – D.P. Pendergrass 98 kick return (Elsesser kick), 5:50
H – Anderson 13 run (Elsesser kick), 1:20
WF – Dylan Snyder 30 pass from George Derrick Floyd (Spence kick), :11.4
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Spence 29 FG, 3:14
FOURTH QUARTER
H – Pendergrass 20 pass from Taylor (Elsesser kick), 10:34
WF – Snyder 5 pass from Floyd (run failed), 6:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – H: Pendergrass 9-65, Darian McMillan 6-37, J’Shawn Anderson 8-35, Owen Taylor 10-49. WF: Floyd 18-70, McKithen 19-146, Johnson 3-87, Steven Smalls 1-4.
PASSING – H: Taylor 6-11-1-78. WF: Floyd 11-15-0-142.
RECEIVING – H: Pendergrass 4-38, Anderson 2-40. WF: Smalls 3-13, Snyder 4-46, McKithen 4-83.
RECORDS: H 0-2 overall, 0-2 Region 6-4A; WF 2-0, 2-0.
