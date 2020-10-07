Mistakes costly as Red Foxes fall to West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – When the Hartsville High School football team made mistakes Friday, West Florence made the Red Foxes pay.

D.P. Pedergrass and J’Shawn Anderson each scored two touchdowns for Hartsville, but the Red Foxes lost 33-28 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd to a wide-open Dylan Snyder with 6:15 left in the game.

West Florence converted a first-half Hartsville turnover (fumble recovery by West’s Semaj Johnson) into a long touchdown run by Nyke Johnson.

One Knight drive in the third quarter was prolonged on fourth down twice by Hartsville penalties, resulting in a field goal by Sam Spence – his second of the night.

Considering the field-goal range Hartsville place-kicker Chase Elsesser has, the ramifications from

extending West Florence’s third-quarter driver twice on fourth down were huge. It changed what could have been a one-point Knight lead into a four-point advantage.

After Floyd’s go-ahead TD pass to Snyder, Hartsville still had time to make one more charge by advancing to the Knights' 11 with less than three minutes left. Then, a holding penalty backed Hartsville to the 21.