 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.C. Dixie Youth Baseball names a sportsmanship award after Hartsville's Dylan Adams
0 comments
top story
SC DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL

S.C. Dixie Youth Baseball names a sportsmanship award after Hartsville's Dylan Adams

{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball named its sportsmanship award for Division 2 AAA (9-10-year-olds) to honor the memory of Hartsville’s Dylan Adams, who died in October after battling cancer.

Adams was a member of two Dixie Youth World Series championship teams while playing for Hartsville Northern. And, in 2017, he won the batting championship at that World Series in Alabama. Adams holds the individual DYB state record for most home runs in a game, and he is a member of the state’s DYB hall of fame.

“We had our state meeting last Saturday. And leading up to that, we ran it through our executive board of South Carolina to make it official,” said Paul McCulloch, state DYB director for ages 12-under. "Dylan was a pretty remarkable kid.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McCulloch talked more about honoring Adams.

“Dylan was just a great ambassador for baseball. And even today, he still is,” he said. “When it comes to thinking about who to name the sportsmanship award after, it was important to us, because we put a lot of emphasis on that. Our sportsmanship trophy is the same size as our championship trophy."

McCulloch, who lives in Conway, also talked about the excitement of watching Adams play.

“He was fun to watch, for sure,” he said. “Dylan just brought so much excitement to the game, not just because there was a good chance he would hit a home run each time he stepped to the plate. But it’s also because he came up to the plate with a smile each time and made the game even more fun.

“That smile was contagious,” he added. “Dylan never got down and never got down on a teammate. He was always one to bring people up as he was all about having fun on the field. He wanted to win, of course. But I think at the end of the day, he wanted to be around the players and the coaches. That mattered to him more than anything else.”

dylan adams.jpg

Adams
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert