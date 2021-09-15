TIPS FROM THE ATHLETIC TRAINER: Common acute shoulder injuries

Shoulder dislocations are the most commonly dislocated joints in the human body. This takes place at the glenohumeral joint and makes up about 50% of all dislocations.

The glenohumeral joint is a ball and socket joint. With a dislocation at the glenohumeral joint, the head of the humerus comes out of the glenoid fossa.

Someone who has a shoulder dislocation should seek medical attention in order to reduce the dislocation. Once someone has a shoulder dislocation they are 80-90% more likely to experience repeat shoulder dislocations. This is due to stretching and tearing of ligaments surrounding the joint and capsule.

People who have dislocated a shoulder will typically present in a position that mimics being in a sling. They also may have numbness and tingling in their shoulder or arm and spasm in their deltoid muscles.

When someone dislocates their shoulder, it is important to determine if any other structures are damaged. If there are no other injuries associated with the dislocation, our treatment as athletic trainers is to strengthen the muscles surrounding the joint, especially the rotator cuff muscles.