MICHAEL REAGAN: Declaring war on the unvaxxed

The vaxxed are the good people and the unvaccinated have become Public Health Enemy Number One. They are the bad, selfish and presumably Trump-leaning Americans who are preventing our total victory over COVID.

It’s as if some people who have taken the COVID shots carry a cross around with them and when they see someone un-vaxxed they bring it out like they’ve encountered Dracula.

If only every un-vaxxed person in America would give up their bodies and get the jab (or two) – even if they don’t need it or want it – they’d make Fauci, President Biden and the East Coast media nannies very happy.

Then, our leaders promise us, the threat from COVID-19 and its variants would disappear and all our lives could return to “normal” – whatever it is going to look like when we’re all still forced to wear masks and show our vax passports everywhere we go.

I don’t blame the un-vaxxed for the continuing pandemic. As I tweeted the other day, I don’t care whether someone is vaxxed like I am or not.

I don’t hate them, either. I realize I’ve hugged, shook hands and eaten dinner with dozens of people who haven’t been jabbed.