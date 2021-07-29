Millie
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former West Florence star pitcher Akeem Bostick, has been called up to join the New York Mets for their game tonight against …
McBEE, S.C. − Clemson Extension agent Tony Melton has retired from his job, twice. But he keeps working.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday. Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street. Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Nine new residents recently were welcomed to the McLeod Family Medicine Residency Program.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A puppy that was brought to Florence County on July 17 tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, according to the South Carolina…
DARLINGTON, S.C. – South Carolina Highway Patrol Commander Chris Williamson’s name will be a part of Darlington County from now on.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Theodore Lester Elementary School has created a garden program to honor the late Susie Bennett, a former staff member.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office.
FLORENCE, S.C. − South Florence High School rising junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced via his Twitter account Saturday that he was …