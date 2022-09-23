Tags
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County Sheriff's deputy who was featured in a videoed encounter with a citizen and, as a result of the encounter, the citizen was pushed to the ground and arrested is no longer with the sheriff's office.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It took Jaylin Davis and LaNorris Sellers a while to make the trek to the South Florence locker room following Friday’s game …
FLORENCE, S.C. − Aaron Stevens resigned Wednesday as boys' basketball coach at South Florence to take a coaching job at the college level.
DILLON, S.C. – To say Kelvin Roller and Quin McCollum know each other well is something of an understatement.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorist who lived through an early Saturday morning single-vehicle rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane was then apparently the victim of a hit-and-run and their body found in the roadway near the intersection of Ingram and Lawson streets where it was either dragged or dumped.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Person of the Year is James Marvin Owen.
IRMO, S.C. – Hartsville’s McKendrie Douglas threw for one touchdown and ran for another, but Hartsville lost 17-14 at Irmo on Friday night.
FLORENCE — Herbert and Nicole Goodman use their love for fitness and faith to not only help people achieve their body goals, but also to push …
FLORENCE – Briggs Elementary School students stood in two groups outside the school Wednesday morning. Cheers erupted as Principal Tara Newton…
