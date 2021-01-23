Mitral valve disease

Mitral valve surgery is the only way to eliminate mitral regurgitation. The surgical options are to repair the valve or replace it. Repair involves making modifications to the existing valve to help restore it to its normal function.

In replacement, a metal valve or a tissue valve is used. A metal valve will last a lifetime but requires the use of blood thinning medication such as Coumadin. With the tissue valve no blood thinning medicines are required, but they are subject to wear and tear so eventually they will need to be replaced.

At McLeod, we also have a minimally invasive repair option available. This option is performed using a catheter to insert a clothespin-like device called a MitraClip, which helps the valve close more completely and improves blood flow through the heart. The MitraClip is for patients who continue to have symptoms despite medication and are not a good candidate for surgery.

Performed in a cardiac catheterization laboratory, this simple procedure uses X-ray imaging and ultrasound technology to deliver the MitraClip to the correct position in the heart. Once in place, the clip attaches to the mitral valve leaflets, fastening them together.

To help prevent mitral regurgitation caused by heart disease, make sure to get enough exercise. Even moderate exercise can make a difference in heart health and help maintain a healthy weight. Also, stop smoking; take medications as prescribed to control risk factors; and eat a heart healthy diet.

