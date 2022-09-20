Moore Farms Botanical Garden Beer Fest returns

LAKE CITY – Moore Farms Botanical Garden’s Beer Fest returns for its ninth year. The festival is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the gardens, 100 New Zion Road, Lake City.

Moore Farms Beer Fest is an experience like no other. The 65 cultivated acre property will be on display as they showcase 20 plus local and regional breweries from across the southeast.

The various breweries are cleverly woven throughout their breathtaking landscapes as they pair their horticultural techniques with an array of one-of-a-kind craft beers, and ciders.

Ticketholders will find several local eateries including Green Frog Social House, El Cacique Food Truck, Rebel Pie Wood Fired Pizza, and Mr. Poppers Kettle Korn dotted throughout the property, paired with LIVE music by Inland Band. Self-guide through our 65 cultivated acre masterpiece, listen to some of your favorite chart-topping songs performed live, while discovering your new favorite craft brew or cider along the way.

Moore Farms will also offer a “Sober Ride” shuttle service. The Sober Ride shuttle will be transporting guests both to and from the Garden from downtown Lake City’s “The Inn at the Crossroads” from noon to 5 p.m.

All ticket proceeds from this event will benefit The Florence County Disabilities Foundation.

For more information, call 843-210-7582 or visit moorefarmsbg.org.