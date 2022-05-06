More than 600 to graduate from FDTC

FLORENCE, S.C. --Florence-Darlington Technical College will graduate 615 students during its annual graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the Florence Center.

Of the more than 600 students, 338 are graduating with associate degrees, 96 are graduating with diplomas and 181 are graduating with certificates.

“I could not be more proud of our 2022 graduating class,” said FDTC President Dr. Jermaine Ford. “The students defied all odds and completed their studies during an international pandemic. That is quite the accomplishment. I know that the past few years have been challenging, but this group of students continued to push forward, and they will go on to do great things in here in the community and throughout the region. Congratulations, well done.”

There also are 25 Early College students between Darlington High School, J. Paul Truluck Magnet School, Lake City High School, Mullins High School and Wilson High School who are slated to earn an associate’s degree.

One dual enrollment student from Carolina Academy and three students from Lake City High School will be graduating with technical program certificates.

“Congratulations to all of the Early College and Dual Enrollment students who are graduating this year,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Marc David said. “This year’s class juggled high school, personal challenges and the rigors of college to earn degrees, certificates and college credits. The fact that they were able to achieve during what I hope is the tail end of the pandemic, speaks volumes about their character and resolve. I have no doubt that this class of students will be successful in their future academic or workforce endeavors.”

City of Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin will serve as the guest speaker for this year’s ceremony. She was born and raised in Florence, and also is a FDTC nursing alumna. She has served as a registered nurse for 40 years. Prior to being elected mayor, she served as a member of Florence City Council for 10 years.

Myers Ervin serves as chairwoman for the City of Florence Neighborhood Development Ad Hoc Committee and is a voting member of the Florence Area Transportation Committee. She is also a member of the HopeHealth Board of Directors.

All guests attending this year’s ceremony will need to park in the West Parking Lot of the Florence Center at Gate 2.

For more information, please visit www.fdtc.edu or call 843-661-8324.